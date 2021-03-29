हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Dwayne Johnson announces 'Black Adam' release date

Pic Courtesy: Movie still

New York: Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson has announced the release date of his highly anticipated film "Black Adam" on Instagram. The 48-year-old actor posted a video of the film on Monday (according to India time) to make the announcement from Times Square in the city.

"Disruptive and unstoppable global force of a message from the man in black himself BLACK ADAM is coming July 29, 2022. The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change," he captioned the video.

Hours prior to the announcement, Johnson had shared a brief video about Black Adam's origin story as a part of the DC comics, and will now be a part of the DC cinematic universe as well.

"Word on the street is that Black Adam, himself is making an announcement today. Let's see what he has in store as the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change. Stay tuned," he had captioned the video.

Production on "Black Adam" is scheduled to kick off in April in Atlanta, Georgia, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

 

