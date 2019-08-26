close

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson 'feels great' after getting married

Actor Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, who suprised his fans by secretly marrying his longtime girlfriend and singer Lauren Hashian a few days ago, says he is enjoying the new phase of his life.

Anaheim: Actor Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, who suprised his fans by secretly marrying his longtime girlfriend and singer Lauren Hashian a few days ago, says he is enjoying the new phase of his life.

"I feel great. It was a beautiful ceremony and it was phenomenal. The wedding was very quiet. We kept it under wraps, Private, which is perfect," Johnson told Access while attending the D23 EXPO.

The couple got married on August 18 in Hawaii. 

After Disney's event, Johnson is planning to go on a honeymoon, reports people.com.

"She is waiting, and I fly back to her now and we are going to have a honeymoon. It's going to be great, it's going to be fantastic," he added.

Johnson met Hashian in 2006 when the actor was filming "The Game Plan". They started dating in 2007. The couple share daughters Jasmine and Tiana.

