close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnsons' daughter enjoys turning him into 'great white shark'

Known for hard and tough looks, Dwayne Johnson's latest post is enough to leave his fans stunned! Johnson aka 'The Rock' posted an adorable picture with his daughter and shared how the two had been enjoying the day.

Dwayne Johnsons&#039; daughter enjoys turning him into &#039;great white shark&#039;
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@therock

New Delhi: As the US commemorated the 'fourth of July' - their Independence Day on Thursday, Dwayne Johnson relished the day with her little girl and his Instagram post will make you go awww!

Known for hard and tough looks, Johnson's latest post is enough to leave his fans stunned! Johnson aka 'The Rock' posted an adorable picture with his daughter and shared how the two had been enjoying the day.

"Independence Day Devouring."

He added that Jazzy's favourite pool game is to turn her father into a shark and wrote, "Lil Jazzy's favourite pool game is me being a great white shark hunting her down while I say the JAWS theme song.. dun dun...dun dun...dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dun... and it all ends in kisses."

"She also plays the game where she takes whatever I'm drinking and slowly dumps it in the pool while looking at me and laughing."Calling her daughter a 'disrupter', he added, "She's a disrupter I love it. Hope you all had a great and grateful 4th with your families," Johnson concluded the post.

Not only Johnson but scores of celebrities shared how they celebrated the day with their families and loved ones.Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes who recently their steamy track 'Senorita' were spotted hand-in-hand on the day.

Jennifer Lopez, Robert Downey, Jr, Mark Ruffalo, among others also wished fans on the Independence Day.

On the work front, Johnson is awaiting the release of 'Hobbs and Shaw' which will release on August 2 this year.

He will also be seen in the sequel to `Jumanji`. The trailer of the film titled `Jumanji: The Next Level` dropped on Monday and featured Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black heading back to the jungle only to find that the virtual world situated inside a video game has changed since the last time they were there.

Penned by Scott Rosenberg and Jake Kasdan, the film is directed by Jeff Pinker and will hit the theatres on December 13. 

Tags:
Dwayne JohnsonDwayne Johnson picsDwayne Johnson daughter
Next
Story

'83 first look: Ranveer Singh's resemblance to Kapil Dev is uncanny - Check out!

Must Watch

PT6M45S

News50: Watch top news headlines of the day