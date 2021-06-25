हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vicky Kaushal

Early riser Vicky Kaushal learns Brazilian martial art and dance Ginga Capoeira

Ginga Capoeira is an Afro-Brazilian martial art that combines dance, music and acrobatics.

Early riser Vicky Kaushal learns Brazilian martial art and dance Ginga Capoeira

Mumbai: Actor Vicky Kaushal took to social media on Friday for some fitness inspiration. The early riser shared a dance video of him learning Ginga Capoeira from his trainer in the wee hours of the day.

"Rise and learn. #Ginga #Capoeira #6am@mustafa_thebull_ahmed," he wrote on Instagram.

Ginga Capoeira is an Afro-Brazilian martial art that combines dance, music and acrobatics.

The charismatic actor was seen diligently dancing on slow African beats in his gym. He was dressed in perfect gym wear, a grey T-shirt, white shorts, white shoes and his signature cap.

On the work front, Vicky will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming biopic on Sam Manekshaw titled "Sam Bahadur". He also has the titular role in Shoojit Sircar's biopic of Udham Singh, titled "Sardar Usham Singh". His other upcoming film is the comedy-drama "Mr Lele".

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Vicky KaushalBrazilian martial artGinga Capoeira danceKatrina Kaif
Next
Story

Actress Payal Rohatgi arrested by Ahmedabad police for threatening society's chairperson on Whatsapp group

Must Watch

PT19M44S

Conversion Case: Shocking disclosure of a teacher in UP's Fatehpur