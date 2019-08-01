Earned Rs 500 a month: Sunil Grover on the 'harsh' life before Gutthi happened

New Delhi: Actor Sunil Grover, best-known for playing Gutthi in 'Comedy Nights With Kapil', recently opened up about his days of struggle in Mumbai till he became a big name in the television industry. In an 'inspiring' post for 'Humans of Bombay', Sunil revealed that he came to Mumbai soon after finishing his masters in theatre.

"I'd only earn around Rs 500 a month. But I thought I'd be successful soon. Eventually, I realised that there were many like me, who were 'superstars' of their town & 'strugglers' here. Soon, I had no income and was given a harsh reality check," the 41-year-old actor said in the post.

Despite being 'demotivated', he never stopped looking out for work. However, it wasn't easy for him. He was once selected to act in a TV show and shot for it for a few days. However, he later learnt that he had been replaced.

"At the same time, I also started getting work in voiceovers. So when I'd be rejected from TV and films, I had a cushion to fall back upon - something that most didn't have. I realised how fortunate I was and regained my strength bit by bit," Sunil said,



"Around that time, I got offered to do a radio show. It was only going to be aired in Delhi, but when that show went live, it went viral! They decided to air it across India! After that, I got work in radio, TV and films. Soon 'Gutthi' happened & in no time, became a household name! I remember I was called on a live show & when I went on stage, the audience was roaring for me! I turned to make sure there wasn’t anyone else, whom they were clapping for - but it was all for me," he added.

Sunil famously played Gutthi in 'Comedy Nights With Kapil' for about three years until the show was revamped. He then starred as Dr Mashoor Gulati in the new version titled 'The Kapil Sharma Show', which came to an end after a major fallout between Sunil and Kapil in 2017.

Summing up his journey so far, he concluded by saying, "It took several moments like that, to bring back that young boy in me, who used to think that he could conquer the world. The young boy who used to make sure that everyone around him was smiling & entertained. The young boy who didn’t let failures dim his dreams & overpower his need for victory. So even though I’ve come this far... this young boy has a long way to go."

Sunil Grover is a well-known face of the TV and film industries. 'Gabbar is Back', 'Baaghi', 'Coffee with D', 'Pataakha' and Salman Khan's 'Bharat' are some of the prominent films on his resume while he has acted and hosted several TV shows.