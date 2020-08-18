हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushant Singh Rajput

ED records statement of Sushant Singh Rajput's father in money laundering probe

According to top ED officials, Sushant's father was questioned about the financial transactions from the bank account of his son.

ED records statement of Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s father in money laundering probe

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recorded the statement of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh in connection with its probe into money laundering aspects of the Bollywood actor's suicide.

Vikas Singh, a lawyer of Singh told IANS, "Yes, the ED has recorded the statement of the late actor's father."

According to top ED officials, Sushant's father was questioned about the financial transactions from the bank account of his son. The ED also asked about the fixed deposits of the late actor and other aspects.

The ED action comes almost days after it recorded the statement of several persons, including Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, father Indrajit, Sushant's CA Sandeep Sridhar, Sushant's ex-manager and Rhea's manager Shruti Modi, Rhea's CA Ritesh Shah, Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, house manager Samuel Miranda and other personal staff of the late actor.

The ED has earlier also recorded the statement of the late actor's sister Meetu Singh in Mumbai.

The ED has registered a case of money laundering on the basis of the Bihar Police FIR filed on the complaint of KK Singh.

In his complaint to the Bihar Police on July 25, Singh had alleged that Rs 15 crore was withdrawn or transferred from his son's Kotak Mahindra Bank account, following which the ED registered a case under the PMLA against Rhea and her family members on July 31.

Tags:
Sushant Singh RajputRhea Chakrabortysushant singh rajput deathsushant singh rajput father KK Singh
Next
Story

Watch: Disha Patani does squats with 80 kilos of weight, Tiger Shroff is impressed
  • 27,02,742Confirmed
  • 51,797Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,17,20,713Confirmed
  • 7,76,157Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M25S

Chinas foreign minister Wang Yi makes rare Tibet visit