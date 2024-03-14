Ed Sheeran Reveals His Desire To Collaborate With 'Maan Meri Jaan' Singer King Soon

New Delhi: Hailed as one of India’s biggest and most loved New Age music artists, King has established himself as a global pop icon over the years, receiving love for his music from all parts of the world. While King enjoys a fandom in the millions, it’s now popular English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran who seems to have become a fan of the singer.

Opening up about his musical aspirations and his interest in collaborating with Indian artists, Ed Sheeran recently expressed his desire to join forces with King.

Speaking to a leading entertainment portal, Ed Sheeran showered praise on King and expressed his thoughts on collaborating with him. He said, “It would be King. He has been making waves lately, and he is a very good artist.”

Well, here’s wishing that King and Ed Sheeran are reading this and soon surprise us with their collab announcement. Speaking of King, the global music icon has previously collaborated with various international artists, including American pop singer Nick Jonas for ‘Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)’, Tanzanian artist Rayvanny, American singer-songwriter Julia Michaels, and rapper Gucci Mane for the ‘New Life’ album.