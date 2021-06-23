हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Manish Malhotra

ED summons fashion designers Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Ritu Kumar over cash payments by a politician

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Famous fashion designers Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Ritu Kumar have been asked by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before it to record their statements in connection with some cash payments made to them a few years ago by a politician in Punjab.

An ED source related to the probe told IANS, "A notice has been sent to the three fashion designers to appear before the ED."

The source said that the three designers were paid in cash by the politician for designing the dresses for a wedding ceremony a few years back. "And there was no record of the cash transaction in their IT returns. So they have been called to present their side," the source said. However, the source did not name the politician.

Malhotra, Mukherjee and Kumar are known for their designer collection in India as well as in other countries. Many corporates and Bollywood personalities wear dresses designed by them.

 

