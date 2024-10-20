ED Targets Former YSRCP MP MVV Satyanarayana In Money Laundering Probe

Visakhapatnam: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids on the properties of former YSR Congress MP and Telugu film producer MVV Satyanarayana here on Saturday.

The searches were conducted on the premises of the YSRCP leader as part of the investigations into the money laundering allegations.

The ED officials conducted searches at five locations, including the residences and offices of Satyanarayana, his auditor, and another accused.

The federal agency is probing the money laundering allegations against the former MP and others in connection with a land-grabbing case.

Satyanarayana was elected to Lok Sabha from Visakhapatnam on a YSR Congress Party ticket in 2019. In the recent elections, the party fielded him from the Visakhapatnam East Assembly constituency but he lost the polls.

Two days ago, the Andhra Pradesh High Court granted anticipatory bail to Satyanarayana in the Hayagreeva land case.

A case against the former MP, his auditor Ganmani Venkateswara Rao, and builder Gadde Brahmaji was registered at Arilova Police Station following a complaint by Jagdeeswarudu, Managing Director, Hayagreeva Constructions.

Satyanarayana tried to grab 12.5 acres of land in Yendada village that was allotted to Jagdeeswarudu by the government for the construction of an old age home, orphanage, and houses for the elderly. The complainant alleged that Satyanarayana with the help of the other accused used forged documents to grab the land.

They were booked for criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery, and criminal intimidation.

According to the complainant, the land was allotted to him in 2008 and registered with the Sub Registrar Office, Madhurawada, in 2010.

He claimed that the accused had approached them for project development and an MoU was signed in 2020. Jagdeeswarudu alleged that the accused allegedly forged signatures and fabricated sale documents.

Satyanarayana and two others had termed the allegations false.