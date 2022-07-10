NewsLifestylePeople
Eid-al-Adha 2022: Aamir Khan, Emraan Hashmi, Chiranjeevi and others wish Eid Mubarak!

Madhuri Dixit took to her Instagram story and shared a picture saying 'Eid Mubarak.' On the other hand, actor Aamir Khan's team tweeted, "Wishing everyone good health, peace and happiness."

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jul 10, 2022, 02:55 PM IST
  • Today, on Eid-al-Adha, many celebs wished their fans with beautiful posts on social media.
  • Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Huma Qureshi, Megastar Chiranjeevi and more poured in Eid wishes on social media.

New Delhi: Today, on Eid-al-Adha, many celebs wished their fans with beautiful posts on social media. Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Huma Qureshi, Megastar Chiranjeevi and more poured in Eid wishes on social media.

Madhuri Dixit took to her Instagram story and shared a picture saying 'Eid Mubarak.' On the other hand, actor Aamir Khan's team tweeted, "Wishing everyone good health, peace and happiness."

Megastar Chiranjeevi also tweeted, "Eid Mubarak to All! May the auspicious occasion of #EidAlAdha spread the spirit of togetherness, foster harmony, peace and happiness for all." 

 

Actress Huma Qureshi shared gorgeous pictures of herself on her Insta feed and wrote in the caption, "May allah grant everyone… Sabr Shukr Sukoon Eid Mubarak … in BnW and Color. #eidmubarak" Also, Sanjay Dutt wished his fans on Eid-al-Adha and wrote, "Here’s wishing this auspicious occasion be full of love, laughter and happiness! #EidMubarak to one and all"

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Huma S Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

Veteran actor Anupam Kher tweeted in Hindi, "My best wishes for all of you on Eid-al-Adha" and his wife, actor-politician Kirron Kher shared the same Eid-al-Adha wishes as Anupam on her social media.

 

Also, Actors Emraan Hashmi and Esha Deol too shared their wishes on Instagram Stories and Twitter, respectively.

Eid-al-Adha, also known as the 'holiday of sacrifice' or 'Bakrid' is one of the most important festivals of Muslims. This year, Eid-al-Adha started in the evening of July 9 and will end in the evening of July 10, Sunday in India.

