Eid Mubarak: Wishes from Amitabh Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sushmita Sen and other stars

New Delhi: First, Eid Mubarak to our readers. Bollywood celebrities are also lighting up social media with their best wishes on the festival.

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan tweeted a set of pictures of Eid greeting to wish his fans and followers on Twitter a very happy Eid. "Eid Mubarak.. love peace and prosperity among all," he wrote.

T 3185 - Eid Mubarak .. love peace and prosperity among all .. ! pic.twitter.com/PA9fSAyXy5 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 4, 2019

Actress Sara Ali Khan treated us to a picture of herself and her mother Amrita Singh and wrote, "Eid Mubarak." In the photo, which has been taken at a restaurant, the mother-daughter duo are all smiles for the camera as they pose for the perfect shot.

Sonakshi Sinha's post features her in a veiled look. "Eid Mubarak," she captioned her post.

Sushmita Sen gave a poetic twist to her post on Eid and wrote, "Eid Mubarak jaan meri. Thank you for all your prayers!! Here’s wishing you and all your loved ones, divine health, happiness, prosperity and love!!!! Allah Shafi, Allah kafi. Lots of love and duas."

Bhumi Pednekar used the occasion to post a throwback photo of herself from her first Eid celebration.

Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta, Sunny Deol and several other stars have also posted their wishes on Eid.

How are you celebrating Eid? Tell us in the comments section.