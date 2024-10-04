'Ek Naari Ko Himmat Aur Taakat Se Associate Karna Chahiye,' Says Shilpa Shetty On The Sets Of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

New Delhi: Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has returned with a fresh season, featuring a fresh panel of Sachin-Jigar, Sachet Parampara and Guru Randhwa as the mentors. Vipul Roy and Salman Ali as the hosts this time around. While the show started on a melodious note with contestants from across the country auditioning to get a position in the top 12 of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, a few captivated the judges with their distinct voices and passion for singing.

This weekend, viewers are in for a treat as actress Shilpa Shetty will raise everyone’s Dhadkan by visiting the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, along with Rajkummar Rao and Tripti Dimri for the Navaratri special Grand Premiere episode. The top 12 contestants put their best foot forward and gave some splendid performances.

However, it was contestant Riya Bhattacharya’s special gesture towards her mother that moved Shilpa Shetty when she did her mother’s aarti to seek blessings before her performance and spoke about the struggles her mother has gone through to take care of her all by herself. Shilpa Shetty revealed how she feels the same for her mother, and she also worships her mother, just like Riya.

After this sweet emotional moment between the mother-daughter and Shilpa Shetty, Riya gave a power-packed performance to ‘Dholida’ and ‘Odhani’ songs.

Shilpa said, “Usually when we talk about women it is often associated with sacrifices, but I believe that- Ek Naari ko Himmat aur Taakat se associate karna chahiye. Whatever you have done today, Riya is so proud of you (said to her mother). And honestly, even I feel very proud when I hear about such stories. Even I worship my mother, whatever I am today, wherever I have reached in life, it is only because of her support, and that is why I understand this emotion. A mother is always the strongest pillar in your life, a pillar that will always support you unconditionally. I am so happy to see this beautiful bond here today.”

Riya's sweet gesture of worshipping her mother before her performance left everyone emotional on the sets, wait till you watch the other performances that will surely win your heart.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa airs every Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm on Zee TV.