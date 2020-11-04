Ek thi sherni...: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Javed Akhtar's defamation case against her

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut has responded sharply to veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar's defamation case against her, which he filed in Mumbai on Tuesday. Kangana quoted Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's tweet about the defamation case and wrote in Hindi, "Ek thi sherni... aur ek bedhiyon ka jhund (There was a lioness and a flock of wolves)."

Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut's tweet read, "Lyricist Javed Akhtar files criminal complaint against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut for making defamatory statements on national and international television. The complaint has been filed before the Metropolitan Magistrate at Andheri, Mumbai."

Read Kangana Ranaut's tweet here:

एक थी शेरनी ..... और एक भेड़ियों का झुंड । https://t.co/uSGd4KBmwl — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 3, 2020

Javed Akhtar has filed a criminal defamation complaint against Kangana Ranaut for allegedly making defamatory and baseless comments against him in television interviews. He has sought action against the actress under the relevant provisions of the IPC for defamation.

As per the complaint, Kangana had recently made certain baseless comments on Javed Akhtar which has caused damage to the reputation of the veteran poet-lyricist. It added that she dragged Javed Akhtar's name while referring to a "coterie" existing in Bollywood following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June, news agency PTI reports.

Kangana had also claimed that the lyricist had threatened her to not speak about her alleged relationship with actor Hrithik Roshan, the complaint said.

It added that all these statements made by Kangana have garnered views in lakhs and thus tarnished Javed Akhtar's reputation.

(With PTI inputs)