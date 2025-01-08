Ekta Kapoor Asks Ram Kapoor To Shut Up In A Cryptic Post After His Statement On Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Goes Viral

Mumbai: Ekta Kapoor, the queen of Indian television, seems to have taken issue with her long-time collaborator Ram Kapoor’s recent remarks about their iconic show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. In a cryptic Instagram post, Ekta appeared to call out Ram Kapoor indirectly, urging “unprofessional actors” to refrain from sharing skewed stories about her shows.

Her post read, “Unprofessional actors giving interviews about my shows should shut up! False information and skewed stories can only last till I talk… but there is dignity in silence.” The tension seems to have arisen after Ram Kapoor, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, opened up about his controversial on-screen kiss with Sakshi Tanwar in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. The scene, which aired over a decade ago, was the first televised kiss in Indian television history and garnered both praise and backlash.

In his interview, Ram said,“As an actor, my job is to follow the script. I don’t owe an explanation to anyone. When Ekta Kapoor proposed the kiss, I was hesitant and asked, ‘Are you sure? This has never happened on Indian television before, and three generations watch the show together.’ But Ekta was confident and convinced me it was necessary for the story.”

He also shared how he sought approval from his wife before filming the scene and assured Sakshi Tanwar that he would address any concerns she had.

While Ram’s statement seemed to clarify his stance on the scene, Ekta’s cryptic post suggests she may have been unhappy with how he portrayed her role in the decision-making process. It’s worth noting that Ekta Kapoor has always been unapologetic about pushing boundaries in her shows, and this incident might have struck a nerve.



The show, which aired from 2011 to 2014, remains a landmark in Indian television, with Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar’s chemistry being a major highlight. The infamous kiss, though controversial, added depth to the narrative, showcasing the evolving relationship between the lead characters.

It remains to be seen if Ram and Ekta will address this public spat directly or if they will choose to let bygones be bygones. For now, fans are left speculating about the cryptic post and whether it marks the end of a long-standing professional relationship.