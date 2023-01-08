Ekta Kapoor spotted outside Riddhi Dogra's house, gets slammed for her satin outfit, watch video

NEW DELHI: TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor on Saturday (Jan 7) visited her friend and actor Riddhi Dogra’s place to wish her for her new project. However, the noted producer and entreprenuer was heavily criticised by social media users for her choice of outfit and how uncomfortable she looked in it.

Ekta was snapped in a satin printed green halter neck dress which she teamed up with her statement bracelet. She kept her hair open and happily posed for the shutterbugs. However, netizens noticed that she was constantly pulling her dress and was apparently not too comfortable before the cameras. They trolled her heavily for wearing revealing outfits and dropped some nasty posts in the comment box.

Check out some of the comments below:

Itney paise ka kya hi faida jab apko kapde pehene ki tameez hi na ho

She is so so uncomfortable in that dress

Meri satin ki bedsheet chura ke le gayi de de behen waapis

Some of netizens also trolled her for gaining weight and wrote, "WWF ki new wrestler hai."

Ekta Kapoor has been in the news lately for being slammed by the Supreme Court over 'objectionable content' in her web series 'XXX'. The court told the producer that she was polluting the minds of the young generation. The observation came when the apex court was hearing a plea filed by Kapoor challenging the arrest warrants issued against her for allegedly insulting soldiers and hurting the sentiments of their families in 'XXX' aired on her OTT platform 'ALTBalaji'.

"Something has to be done. You are polluting the minds of the young generation of this country. It is available to all. OTT content is available to all. What kind of choice are you providing to the people?....on the contrary, you are polluting the minds of youngsters," a bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and C T Ravikumar said on Friday.