Ekta Kapoor's alleged stalker arrested

New Delhi: Television czarina Ekta Kapoor was allegedly stalked by a 32-year-old man, who wanted to not only be her friend but also was keen on getting a job.

According to a report in DNA, the man has been identified as a private cab service provider.

The man named Sudhir Rajender Singh stalked Ekta over 30 times in recent months reportedly. Hailing from Haryana, Singh was trying hard to meet the producer-director for past one month and was following her.

The report quotes a police official as saying, “a few days back, when Ekta had gone to visit a temple in Juhu, Singh followed her there also and tried to approach her but was caught by her personal guards and he was warned to stay away from her.”

Singh even took the membership in the same gym as Ekta and tried to speak to her there. On March 16, he was seen around the gym area and when he went ahead to talk to Ekta, Singh was stopped by guards. Later, a complaint was filed against him and the cops nabbed him on Monday night (March 18).

This, however, is not the first incident when a celebrity has been allegedly stalked. International celebs such as Beyonce, Miley Cyrus, Rihanna or Kim Kardashians—all have had a tough time dealing with stalkers. And back home, Sushmita Sen, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Dia Mirza are a few names who had to deal with dangerous stalkers.