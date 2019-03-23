Ekta Kapoor's birthday wish for 'soul sister' Smriti Irani is too cute for words

New Delhi: Cabinet Minister Smriti Irani turned a year older on March 23. To wish her on the special day, her friend and TV czarina Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram to post the sweetest message for her.

Sharing a picture on Instagram, Ekta wrote, "To my soul sister! Ur one of d loveliest ppl I know ! Although I know nothing about politics I know one thing ...u stand up for wats right n fight for anyone who is marginalised by society! Also I love ur wicked sense of humour!!! ;) maasi happie bday we wait for u in bby after ur hectic months of elections n campaigning!! Lots of love duaaas n wishes from ravioli n me."

Before entering politics, Smriti Irani was the reigning queen of Indian television for over eight years with her superhit show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Thi'. It was Ekta who gave Smriti her big break while she was struggling to make it big in Mumbai.

Now Smriti is one of the most popular leaders of the BJP and will lock horns with Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi constituency for the Lok Sabha Polls.

While the two leading ladies have gone far in their careers, one thing that hasn't changed between them is their friendship. Despite tests and trials, Ekta and Smriti remain the best of friends.