Ektaa Kapoor Creates History! Ace Producer Bags International Emmy Directorate Award - WATCH

New Delhi: Bringing accolades to the country, 'Thank You For Coming' producer Ektaa Kapoor has achieved a remarkable milestone in her illustrious career. Content Czarina Ektaa R Kapoor has added another prestigious accolade to her impressive list of global achievements. Now, at the 51st International Emmys in New York, she was awarded the esteemed 'International Emmy Directorate Award,' presented by the renowned author and new age leader, Deepak Chopra.

With this, Ektaa Kapoor became the First Indian Woman Producer to receive the International Emmy Directorate Award, underlining the uniqueness and impact of her contributions to the industry. One of the most accomplished Producers, ruling the industry for decades now, Ektaa’s win is not merely a personal triumph but a recognition of her unconventional and ground-breaking work, consistently delivering content that resonates with a diverse and extensive audience.

Reflecting on this momentous achievement, the successful producer expressed her gratitude, stating,“I’m delighted to receive the prestigious Emmys Directorate Award! It brings me immense joy and happiness to be honoured at a global scale, such as this. I’ve always wanted to tell stories because they give me a chance to be heard, seen and represented. I am grateful for the audience's love that has opened doors for me, allowing me to transition from television to the world of films and OTT. Each story that I told became a bridge to connect with audiences on many levels. The unexpected turns this journey took are a testament to the power of love showered by the people of India and beyond. My heart is filled with gratitude, and a stronger resolve to make a positive impact through my work for audiences,” capturing the essence of her feelings on this significant win.

The International Emmy Directorate Award highlights Ektaa's ability to push boundaries and break new ground in the entertainment industry. Her Padma Shri recognition is a testament to her excellence in the field, and she has been a trailblazer for women in the industry. Ektaa's knack for understanding and meeting the ever-evolving tastes and preferences of the audience has kept her at the forefront of the entertainment business for over a decade. She is a lady who is leading ahead of all by giving 17,000+ hours of television content with 135+ TV shows. This list is also well-decorated with 50+ feature films. Ektaa is a force to reckon with who has approximately created a 600 million-dollar industry with 80% women leading it. Creating 2 Million jobs directly impacting more than over 7.2 Million homes across India.

Ektaa raises the bar higher with each of her victories.