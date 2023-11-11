New Delhi: After having stirring the industry with 'Thank You For Coming', Ektaa R. Kapoor is back in the news. Now, the content czarina of the Indian entertainment industry is teaming up with the ex-CEO of TVF, Arunabh Kumar, for Hindi Motion Pictures.

Producer Ektaa Kapoor has boomed the theatrical and digital entertainment industry by breaking stereotypes and delivering distinctive genres of stories about various important subjects with universal appeal. Her production house has delivered films like 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai', 'Dream Girl', 'Shootout at Lokhandwala', and 'Veere Di Wedding'.

Arunabh Kumar, an Indian entrepreneur, producer, director, screenwriter, actor, and founder of The Viral Fever, is gearing up for his big screen debut, and for his debut, he has joined hands with Ekta Kapoor. Ektaa Kapoor has proved her mettle in every medium of the contents, and she believes in telling the story that resonates with the mass audiences. With her partnership with Arunabh Kumar, who is said to be the pioneer of digital content, she is ready to change the face of Indian storytelling. They are set to join hands on the three projects, and they have zeroed down the two projects on which they have been working for almost 18 months.

Their partnership is set to bring the perfect theatrical experience to the masses, as the story of them is said to bring the essence of TVF and the cinematic brilliance of Balaji Motion Pictures together for the viewers.

Talking about the collaboration, Ektaa R. Kapoor said, "The content has always been a priority for me as the producer, and I have been making the films, shows, and stories with a wide range of audiences in mind. With me partnering with Arunabh Kumar, we aim to create a story that celebrates the heartland of the India.I hope our collaboration finds the same love and acceptance from the audiences as they showered on our previous individual projects."

On Partnering with Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar shared his views and said, "I am looking forward to collaborating with Ektaa R Kapoor and Balaji Motion Pictures. They have brought content waves across the nation with their varieties of talent, and their content has been widely accepted by the audiences. With them joining hands, the project is sure to make a global appeal".

Speaking of The Viral Fever (TVF), this content firm has spent the previous ten years creating original content in Hindi. Every segment of the audience is catered to by the shows that fall under them, which include Aspirants, Kota Factory, Panchayat, TVF Tripling, Gullak, Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd., and Permanent Roommates. The content shop was founded in 2012 by Arunabh Kumar, and they have made the content that has been included in the top 250 shows in the world and has won prestigious awards like the Filmfare Awards and international recognition, including Emmy’s, Asian Academy Creative Awards, The Webby Awards, Canneseries, and more.