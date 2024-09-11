Ektaa R Kapoor, Hansal Mehta Visit Lalbaugcha Raja Ahead Of 'The Buckingham Murders' Release

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan's The Buckingham Murders is nearing its release, and the mystery thriller is all set to hit theatres on September 13, 2024. While the trailer has set the right tone for the film's arrival, everyone is eagerly looking forward to its release. With the film just three days away, producer Ektaa R Kapoor and director Hansal Mehta visited the very divine and majestic Ganpati pandal of Lalbaugcha Raja to seek his blessings.

It seems that as much as the audience is excited about the release of The Buckingham Murders, the makers are equally pumped up. Ahead of the film’s release, producer Ektaa R Kapoor and director Hansal Mehta paid a visit to Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha.

The Buckingham Murders will be released exclusively in cinemas on September 13, 2024. The film features an exceptional ensemble cast, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, it is a Mahana Films and TBM Films production, presented by Balaji Telefilms and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and first-time producer Kareena Kapoor Khan.