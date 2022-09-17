NewsLifestylePeople
EKTAA R KAPOOR

Ektaa R Kapoor speaks at the prestigious BSE women's conclave event

 Her show Lockkup turned out to be a major success, and just like ‘Goodbye’ and the producer has several amazing projects coming ahead.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 06:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Ektaa R Kapoor spoke at BSE women's conclave
  • She has been in the industry for more than two decades
  • She is also producer of upcoming film 'Goodbye'

Trending Photos

Ektaa R Kapoor speaks at the prestigious BSE women's conclave event

New Delhi: Ektaa R. Kapoor is the one of the very few leading ladies in the Indian entertainment business who has consistently captured the hearts of the public across all platforms thanks to her uncanny understanding of audience psychology and entrepreneurial zeal. 

Even though Ektaa has served as an inspiration to countless people throughout the world, she continued to excel at a BSE women's conclave where she spoke on entrepreneurship and offered her advice on the subject.

In the event that was held in the city, the producer was seen wearing a beautiful ethenic dress which is a specially selected one from the closet of her brand 'EK'. Taking to the social media, she shared a video of her time at the BSE event and wrote “At the @bseindia for the conclave Wearing @ekbyekta”

Here is the post shared by the producer:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@ektarkapoor)

Meanwhile, Ektaa R Kapoor has been making the headlines all year. She has been producing hit movies and series. Her last two films include 'Ek Villian Returns' and the critically acclaimed Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Dobaaraa'. Her show Lockkup turned out to be a major success, and just like ‘Goodbye’, the producer has several amazing projects coming ahead.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Baduan Masjid' or 'Mahadev's Temple'?
DNA Video
DNA: Dream of riding bike in air to come true!
DNA Video
DNA: Futuristic electric plane is here!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Crimes' on 'Black Friday'
DNA Video
DNA: India's diplomatic success in Samarkand
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of those who are making 'Kartavya path' a 'Garbage Path'
DNA Video
DNA: Cheetah to return to India after 75 years
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu dominated village a property of Waqf board?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the fast spreading Khalistani virus