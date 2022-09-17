Ektaa R Kapoor speaks at the prestigious BSE women's conclave event

New Delhi: Ektaa R. Kapoor is the one of the very few leading ladies in the Indian entertainment business who has consistently captured the hearts of the public across all platforms thanks to her uncanny understanding of audience psychology and entrepreneurial zeal.

Even though Ektaa has served as an inspiration to countless people throughout the world, she continued to excel at a BSE women's conclave where she spoke on entrepreneurship and offered her advice on the subject.

In the event that was held in the city, the producer was seen wearing a beautiful ethenic dress which is a specially selected one from the closet of her brand 'EK'. Taking to the social media, she shared a video of her time at the BSE event and wrote “At the @bseindia for the conclave Wearing @ekbyekta”

Here is the post shared by the producer:

Meanwhile, Ektaa R Kapoor has been making the headlines all year. She has been producing hit movies and series. Her last two films include 'Ek Villian Returns' and the critically acclaimed Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Dobaaraa'. Her show Lockkup turned out to be a major success, and just like ‘Goodbye’, the producer has several amazing projects coming ahead.