Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning faints at Cannes dinner

Actor Elle Fanning fainted at the Chopard Trophee dinner at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. 

Elle Fanning faints at Cannes dinner
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Cannes: Actor Elle Fanning fainted at the Chopard Trophee dinner at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. 

Fanning, who is a member of this year's festival jury, was sitting at a table next to sister Dakota Fanning, when she collapsed and fell off her chair nearby.

According to Variety, the ceremony was paused for a short while. 

Hollywood actor Colin Firth, who was seated close to Fanning, quickly offered assistance to "The Beguiled" actor. 

Actor Marion Cotillard placed a hand over her heart as Fanning was taken away by security.

Fanning later took to social media to inform her fans that she is fine. 

"Oops, had a fainting spell tonight in my 1950's Prada prom dress but it's all good," she captioned her picture in which she can be seen smiling and giving a thumbs up

