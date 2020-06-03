Elli AvrRam picks Ranveer Singh as her lockdown partner - Watch

New Delhi: The Swedish-Greek beauty, Elli AvrRam is quite an avid social media user. The gorgeous face in a recent live chat session with Bollywoodlife.com opened up on movies, Ranveer Singh and much more.

Elli was asked to name a person she thinks can be her partner in the lockdown. The stunner replied: "I'm a bit of an entertainer, even in my own house, even with myself. Like my helps at home, they truly get entertained by me. So the first name I can think of is actually Ranveer Singh. I know I'd have so much fun with him, just like jumping around, doing crazy stuff, as in just all fun stuff, by being, just...you know...us...yeah. I totally need someone who can like live up to my level because the kind of like crazy vibe I have with myself, I think, only Ranveer Singh would be able to live up to it."

Watch interview:

The Swedish-Greek beauty was last seen in Mohit Suri's 'Malang' and played a character named Jessie in it. She won appreciation for playing her part well and fans liked her donning dread-locks and a whole different vibe.

'Malang' also features Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal parts. It has been jointly produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Jay Shewakramani.