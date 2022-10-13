NewsLifestylePeople
ELLI AVRRAM

Elli AvrRam says filmmakers finally giving her 'performance-oriented roles'

From playing the cautious and stealthy Jesse in 'Malang', the motherly coy yet determined Madhuri in 'Naane Varuvean' and the ambitious and fierce Daisy Bhalla in 'Goodbye', Elli's versatility is very apparent.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 01:25 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Swedish actress Elli AvrRam has garnered a ton of praise for her debut Tamil film, Naane Varuvean, in which she co-starred with Dhanush.
  • She has also wowed everyone with her performance in the Bollywood movie 'Goodbye' starring Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Rashmika Mandanna and Pavail Gulati.

New Delhi: Swedish actress Elli AvrRam has garnered a ton of praise for her debut Tamil film, Naane Varuvean, in which she co-starred with Dhanush and has also wowed everyone with her performance in the Bollywood movie 'Goodbye' starring Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Rashmika Mandanna and Pavail Gulati.

From playing the cautious and stealthy Jesse in 'Malang', the motherly coy yet determined Madhuri in 'Naane Varuvean' and the ambitious and fierce Daisy Bhalla in 'Goodbye', Elli's versatility is very apparent.

Elli shares: "I'm very happy with the response I've been getting in the last few years. Now there are filmmakers who truly see my potential and are giving me performance-oriented roles. And I'm so grateful for it."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

But it wasn't easy for Elli. "The journey haven't been a cakewalk, I've had to say no to lot of offers that's come my way, just to stop being typecasted, and with that keep lot of patience for this day to come."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

'Goodbye' is a touching story that makes you realise the importance of your loved ones along with the downturns of life.

Produced by Ektaa R. Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co., 'GoodBye' is all set for worldwide release in cinemas on October 7.

