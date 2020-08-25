हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Elli AvrRam

Elli AvrRam: Sometimes I wish, I could just switch off

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Elli AvrRam says there are times she wishes she could just switch off.

Her new Instagram picture captures Elli in a pensive mood, as she gives a sideways look to the lens with her forehead cupped by a hand.

"Those thoughts never ends. Sometimes I wish, I could just switch off. Too many questions, too many answers, yet too many confusions… What to do? Where to go? Run away? Stay? What for? Hope? Give up?" she captioned the image.

"I don't know... yet I need to know, now now now... tired of asking and seeking, yet so addicted to it. Hmmm dear thoughts, I need a break today," Elli added. She captioned the image with hashtags #thoughts, #elliavrram and #yourstruly.

The Swedish-Greek actress recently stunned her fans by doing a full split.

Elli, who made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with the film "Micky Virus", was recently seen in filmmaker Mohit Suri's multistarrer "Malang".

 

