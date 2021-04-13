हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Grimes

Elon Musk's girlfriend Grimes shares picture featuring tattoo of 'beautiful alien scars'

Elon Musk's girlfriend and Canadian singer Grimes recently took to Instagram to share a picture of the new and intriguing alien tattoo on her back and people are blown away by its uniqueness. 

Elon Musk&#039;s girlfriend Grimes shares picture featuring tattoo of &#039;beautiful alien scars&#039;
Instagram: Grimes

Washington: Canadian singer-songwriter Grimes on Sunday shared her latest ink with her fans and termed the tattoo as `alien scars`.

The 33-year-old singer took to Instagram and showed off a tattoo that featured tangled lines covering her entire back. Grimes described the ink as "alien scars." She captioned the snapshot, "Full back in white ink by @tweakt w sum help from the alien computer brain of @nusi_quero."

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, added, "Don`t have a good pic cuz it hurts too much and I need to sleep haha, and it`ll be red for a few wks, but gna be beautiful alien scars. Hope everyone`s having a good day."

Here's the picture

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@grimes)

 

Last month, the 49-year-old CEO of SpaceX and Tesla shared a candid family portrait of the trio. In the photo, Musk is holding his son alongside Grimes. Their little one looks particularly interested in a bouquet of flowers while they don sunglasses as they look on.

Musk`s two-word caption simply says: "Starbase, Texas." Fox News reported that the tweet came days after Musk said he plans to create a city named Starbase in the state of Texas.

