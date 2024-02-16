trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2721851
NewsLifestylePeople
ELVISH YADAV

Elvish Yadav-Rave Party Case: YouTuber In Legal Trouble As FSL Report Confirms Snake Venom In Samples

The samples collected from the rave party held in Noida were sent to the lab in Jaipur for testing. Now the FSL report of the sample has arrived and confirmed the presence of snake venom of Cobra Krait species. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 10:29 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Elvish Yadav-Rave Party Case: YouTuber In Legal Trouble As FSL Report Confirms Snake Venom In Samples Elvish Yadav-Rave Party Case

New Delhi: In an interesting turn of events, there has been a big revelation in the rave party case against Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav. The samples collected from the rave party held in Noida were sent to the lab in Jaipur for testing. Now the FSL report of the sample has arrived and confirmed the presence of snake venom of Cobra Krait species. 

The presence of snake venom in the samples of Elvish's party can create big trouble for the YouTuber. Also, he might now be summoned and called for questioning. Elvish Yadav was keeping out of the case by giving the excuse of being sick, but now when the inquiry takes place, he will have to appear. 

According to latest update case has been registered against Elvish Yadav and the snake charmers. 

Elvish won the second season of Bigg Boss OTT and took home the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy and a cash prize of Rs 25 Lakh. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Video analysis of 'Anti-Modi agenda' in Farmers' Protest
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court declares electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional
DNA Video
DNA: 'Army's victory' in Pakistan elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Sonia Gandhi leave Lok Sabha and go to Rajya Sabha?
DNA Video
DNA: Farmer Protest 2.0..Is It fixed?
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive report from largest Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
DNA Video
DNA: In Pakistan, army will 'choose' Prime Minister!
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar Releases 8 Ex-Indian Navy Personnel
DNA Video
DNA: Will independents form government in Pakistan elections?
DNA Video
DNA Test of Nonstop Target Killing in Kashmir