Elvish Yadav-Rave Party Case: YouTuber In Legal Trouble As FSL Report Confirms Snake Venom In Samples

New Delhi: In an interesting turn of events, there has been a big revelation in the rave party case against Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav. The samples collected from the rave party held in Noida were sent to the lab in Jaipur for testing. Now the FSL report of the sample has arrived and confirmed the presence of snake venom of Cobra Krait species.

The presence of snake venom in the samples of Elvish's party can create big trouble for the YouTuber. Also, he might now be summoned and called for questioning. Elvish Yadav was keeping out of the case by giving the excuse of being sick, but now when the inquiry takes place, he will have to appear.

According to latest update case has been registered against Elvish Yadav and the snake charmers.

Elvish won the second season of Bigg Boss OTT and took home the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy and a cash prize of Rs 25 Lakh.