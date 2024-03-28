Elvish Yadav Shares Cryptic Post As Munawar Faruqui Gets Detained, Writes 'Biggboss Jeetne Ke Baad...'

New Delhi: Stand-up comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui was among 14 people detained by Mumbai police in a late Tuesday night raid on a hookah parlour in the Fort area in south Mumbai. As the news came out, Elvish Yadav dropped a cryptic post on X and it has now taken over the internet.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Yadav wrote, “Biggboss Jeetne Ke Baad Sabka Bura Time Shuru Hojaata Hai Kya..” (‘Bigg Boss’ winners start to have a difficult period after they win) he wrote. Elvish hit the headlines for getting arrested in connection to the snake poison case in 2023. The ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ winner admitted that he did supply snake venom to foreign clients at rave parties.

Biggboss Jeetne Ke Baad Sabka Bura Time Shuru Hojaata Hai Kya — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) March 27, 2024

Munawar won Bigg Boss 17 and Elvish bagged the trophy for Bigg Boss OTT season 2. BB fans called Elvish out on his tweet, "Highly mistaken.. Rubina Dilaik, Tejasswi Prakash, Gauhar Khan are prime examples of getting so successful even after winning BB.." wrote on X user. "Only the deserving winners are safe!" commented another. Another social media user even quipped that Yadav didn’t know how to handle his newfound fame.

According to Mumbai Police, a case was registered against Faruqi and 13 more people. Faruqui was later let off after the case was lodged.

Munawar was one of the most popular contestants of the 17th season of the Colors show. He hogged the limelight ever since he entered the Bigg Boss house.