Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Regrets To Have Theatrical Release; 'Would Have Got A Better Deal On OTT'

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut, known for her outspoken nature and bold choices, has candidly admitted her regrets over the release strategy of her first solo directorial venture, Emergency. In a recent interview with News18, the actor and filmmaker revealed that choosing a theatrical release over an OTT platform may have been a misstep, especially given the challenges she faced.



The film, which revolves around India’s Emergency period (1975-77), encountered delays due to certification issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Kangana expressed frustration over the months-long delay, saying, “I felt it was a wrong decision to release it in theatres. I could have gotten a better deal on OTT and avoided censorship.”

The CBFC, which reports to the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, required significant cuts and changes to approve the film for a theatrical release. Kangana admitted that she underestimated the complications of the certification process and its impact on the film’s message.



Kangana also highlighted the challenges of a theatrical release for a politically charged film like Emergency. She said, “The film wouldn’t have been dissected this way if it had gone straight to streaming. Theatres bring a different level of scrutiny, and I didn’t anticipate how much of the film’s essence might be altered during the censorship process.”



Besides the release format, Kangana admitted to second-guessing her decision to direct the film herself. While she took on the responsibility of ensuring creative control, she now feels that collaborating with an experienced director might have eased the burden.



With the growing prominence of OTT platforms, many filmmakers have opted for digital releases to reach wider audiences without the constraints of theatrical screenings and censorship. Kangana acknowledged this shift, saying, “OTT platforms offer creative freedom and a guaranteed audience base. For a niche, a politically sensitive film like Emergency, it might have been the better choice.”



Despite her reflections, Kangana remains optimistic about her journey as a filmmaker. She hopes to use these experiences to make more informed decisions in the future. As for Emergency, it continues to generate curiosity and discussion, regardless of its challenges.