Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner share excitement over GoT season finale

New Delhi: The final season of `Game of Thrones` premiered on April 14. While excitement level among fans is at an all-time high to find out who will ultimately win the Iron Throne, the latest posts of actors Emilia Clarke and Sophie Turner on social media is proof that even the cast of the series is ecstatic about the final season`s premiere.

Sophie, who plays the role of Sansa Stark in the series, shared a picture on Instagram where she can be seen sleeping on the sets of the show. "In honour of the final season of Thrones premiering tonight... Here`s a picture of me asleep on set," she wrote alongside the photograph.

Meanwhile, Emilia, who plays Daenerys Targaryen in the show, posted an adorable photo on Instagram and wrote: "Me and my baby (dragon) just very excited for you all to see season 8 game of thrones which if I`m not mistaken begins....now. gulp enjoy for the throne for the last time buckle up kids"The final season will run for six episodes and each episode could run as long as 90 minutes, The Hollywood Reporter had confirmed last month.

The April premiere date will also make GoT eligible for the 2019 Emmys.Although GoT is set to culminate with the eighth season, HBO had, last month, revealed that fans would get to see `Game of Thrones: The Last Watch`, a two-hour feature documentary that chronicles the making of the final season.The documentary will air on May 26.