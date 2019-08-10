Emma Stone and Dave McCary spend quality time together

Washington DC: Emma Stone was all smiles as she went on a date with her boyfriend Dave McCary on Thursday (local time). The Oscar-winning actor along with her beau was spotted coming out of an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica, California, reported E-News.

Stone donned a long flowing blue floral dress paired with cream wedge sandals.McCary drove after which they spent about two hours with each other, dining in a more private area in the back of the restaurant.

Soon after finishing their dinner, the duo opted to exit from the back door of the eatery, one by one walking separately in an attempt to keep a low profile before getting into their vehicle, which was valeted for them.

"They were happy and she was cracking up as she walked out. They got into their car and left quickly. They seemed good," the source said.

Stone and McCary, who is a segment director cum writer on `Saturday Night Live,` first sparked romance rumours in the year 2017 when they were seen together in New York City, where the show was shot.