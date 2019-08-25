Emma Stone goes punk rock for 'Cruella'

close

Actress Emma Stone will be bringing the story of one of Disney's greatest villains, Cruella de Vil, on the big screen with "Cruella", and she says it comes with a fresh approach and is very "punk rock".

Emma Stone goes punk rock for &#039;Cruella&#039;

Anaheim: Actress Emma Stone will be bringing the story of one of Disney's greatest villains, Cruella de Vil, on the big screen with "Cruella", and she says it comes with a fresh approach and is very "punk rock".

Disney on Saturday shared a first look of the actress as the iconic villain at the D23 Expo here. Stone could not attend the event, but shared information about the project through a video message, in which a dalmatian also made an appearance.

"Since you're such huge Disney fans, we wanted to let you know a bit about the story," Stone said, adding, "1970's set in London, it's punk rock".

In the first look of the live-action project, Stone as Cruella is seen with short permed hair with de Vil's signature black and white colour-blocked hairstyle. She is wearing a black leather checkered jacket, and is holding onto three leashes attached to three dalmatians. 

Her henchmen Jasper and Horace (essayed by Joel Fry and Paul Walter Hauser) are in the background. A non-Dalmatian puppy can also be spotted in the back. The film also stars Emma Thompson.

Cruella first appeared in 1961's animated feature "101 Dalmatians", in which she kidnaps dalmatian puppies with an aim to use their fur to make coats. The character was voiced by Betty Lou Gerson in the animated version. 

Glenn Close played the villain in a 1996 live-action reboot and its 2000 sequel, "102 Dalmatians".

Disney's "Cruella" will delve into the backstory Cruella, and try to find an answer to the question -- "How did she get this way?"

Directed by Craig Gillespie, "Cruella" is slated to release in 2021.

