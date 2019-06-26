close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Emma Stone

Emma Stone recovering from shoulder injury

The injury which was reported to have happened during the Spice Girls reunion concert, actually happened when Stone 'slipped on a floor' at a home, a source told People. However, whether the accident happened at a place she is staying in London or someplace else, is not confirmed yet.

Emma Stone recovering from shoulder injury
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Washington: Oscar-winning actor Emma Stone is now recuperating from a shoulder injury she suffered a few days back.

The injury which was reported to have happened during the Spice Girls reunion concert, actually happened when Stone 'slipped on a floor' at a home, a source told People.

However, whether the accident happened at a place she is staying in London or someplace else, is not confirmed yet.

Stone who was working on her next Disney project 'Cruella' has been reportedly ordered to rest for two months by the doctors.

"Production on her next film had not yet begun and this is not causing major issues in any way. They continue to be in pre-production and she'll begin once healed," the source added.

Set in the early 1980s, Stone will play the role of infamous fashionista villain Cruella De Vil, who hates dogs and covets the furs of 101 Dalmatian pups to design a perfect coat for herself.

The villain was first seen in the 1961 animated classic '101 Dalmatians,' played by Hollywood actor Glenn Close, who was recently seen in 'The Wife'.

The upcoming origin story has been penned by Tony McNamara and is scheduled to release on December 23, 2020, reported Variety.

The direction of the film is being handled by Craig Gillespie, Marc Platt, Kristin Burr, and production by Andrew Gunn.

The sequel to Stone's 2010 coming-of-age comedy 'Easy A' is also in works.

Tags:
Emma StoneDisneyCruellaSpice GirlsCraig GillespieMarc PlattKristin Burr
Next
Story

Pataudi Palace holds a lot of emotional value: Saif Ali Khan

Must Watch

PT19M58S

Taal Thok Ke: Road for traffic or religious prayers?