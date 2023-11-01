Emmy Nominee Shefali Shah Dishes On Her Role As Shailja And Their Striking Parallels

New Delhi: Acclaimed Emmy-nominated actress Shefali Shah is set to grace the silver screen once again in the upcoming film Three of Us, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating the new dimension she brings to her character, Shailja.

In a refreshing departure from her previous roles, Shefali Shah's portrayal of Ritika in Three of Us promises to showcase an entirely different side of the versatile actress. Known for her exceptional acting prowess, Shefali Shah is ready to astonish fans with her portrayal of Shailja, a character who will undoubtedly captivate viewers.

When asked about the similarities she perceives between herself and the enigmatic character of Shailja, Shefali Shah had this to say, "I think the vulnerability, but the fact is that on the screen, you rarely see me like this. You have always seen me play these strong characters because that’s what my image is. But there’s a very very vulnerable side to me in Three Of Us that I share with her; however, she’s far more delicate and far more fragile. And it also has to do with the fact that she’s losing grip on herself.”

As the excitement surrounding Three of Us continues to build, it's clear that Shefali Shah's performance as Shailja will be a significant talking point, showcasing her remarkable versatility and acting prowess.