Emotional roller coaster: Preity Zinta watches Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' again, thanks Mukesh Chhabra for doing justice to film

New Delhi: Almost two months after the demise of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, actor Preity Zinta on Tuesday watched his last film `Dil Bechara` for the second time and said it was an `emotional roller coaster`.

Preity actor shared a picture of one of the scenes from the film on Instagram and thanked film director Mukesh Chhabra for doing justice to the `Kai Po Che!` actor`s last film.

"Saw #Dilbechara again Thank you @castingchhabra for doing full justice to Sushant`s last movie," she wrote in the caption. "It was surreal, a tearjerker and an emotional roller coaster all the way," she added.

Priety also praised Sushant`s co-actor Sanjana Sanghi for doing a "fab job" in the film which happens to be her debut flick. "@sanjanasanghi96 U and the rest of the cast did a fab job. Congratulations to all of you. #Bittersweet #MissU," the 45-year-old actor further wrote.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, `Dil Bechara` has been adapted from the famous John Green novel `The Fault In Our Stars.`

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai`s Bandra residence on June 14.