हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushant Singh Rajput

Emotional roller coaster: Preity Zinta watches Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' again, thanks Mukesh Chhabra for doing justice to film

Preity actor shared a picture of one of the scenes from 'Dil Bechara' on Instagram and thanked Mukesh Chhabra for doing justice to Sushant Singh Rajput's last film.

Emotional roller coaster: Preity Zinta watches Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s &#039;Dil Bechara&#039; again, thanks Mukesh Chhabra for doing justice to film

New Delhi: Almost two months after the demise of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, actor Preity Zinta on Tuesday watched his last film `Dil Bechara` for the second time and said it was an `emotional roller coaster`.

Preity actor shared a picture of one of the scenes from the film on Instagram and thanked film director Mukesh Chhabra for doing justice to the `Kai Po Che!` actor`s last film.

"Saw #Dilbechara again Thank you @castingchhabra for doing full justice to Sushant`s last movie," she wrote in the caption. "It was surreal, a tearjerker and an emotional roller coaster all the way," she added.

Priety also praised Sushant`s co-actor Sanjana Sanghi for doing a "fab job" in the film which happens to be her debut flick. "@sanjanasanghi96 U and the rest of the cast did a fab job. Congratulations to all of you. #Bittersweet #MissU," the 45-year-old actor further wrote.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, `Dil Bechara` has been adapted from the famous John Green novel `The Fault In Our Stars.`

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai`s Bandra residence on June 14. 

Tags:
Sushant Singh RajputDil Becharamukesh chharaPreity Zinta
Next
Story

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti alerts about fake Twitter account in eldest sibling Neetu's name
  • 18,55,745Confirmed
  • 38,938Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,81,17,821Confirmed
  • 6,90,181Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M56S

Special Story: Modi's ‘Ram Sankalp’ from ‘Pracharak to Prime Minister