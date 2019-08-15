Empowerment the wrong word as women aren't weak: Kirti Kulhari

Mumbai: Kirti Kulhari has a strong and encouraging message for women on Indias 73rd Independence Day. The actress feels that women are "powerful, super strong and can literally do anything that they want to in their life."

"People talk about women empowerment and all. Empowerment sounds like the wrong word to use when it comes to women because you empower someone who is weak. So, while you are perpetuating the idea of empowerment, you are also at the same time telling women that you are weak and you need empowerment. I really don't feel so. I think women are such powerful beings. They are just blessed with so much by nature purely from the virtue of being women," Kirti told IANS.

Kirti feels, women should feel powerful from within, or else the change will not come. "I think they (women) should just start living with the feeling that they are powerful, super strong and can literally do anything that they want to in their life. That's the attitude that needs to develop in every woman's mind right from the time they are born. I hope everyone helps them develop this attitude. This is all I would want to say to all the women out there. Go out there and claim the universe because it really is yours and happy Independence Day to all of you out there!" she said.

On the work front, Kirti's latest film "Mission Mangal" has hit theatres today. The movie, directed by Jagan Shakti, chronicles the story of five female scientists, who are on a mission to send a satellite to Mars. The movie also stars Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen and Akshay Kumar.