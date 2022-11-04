Emraan Hashmi flaunts his abs in a shirtless picture-Pic

Mumbai: Emraan Hashmi, on Friday, treated his fans by sharing a shirtless image of him from his workout session. In the picture, the `Jannat` star is seen flaunting his abs while taking a mirror selfie at a gym. Alongside the image, Emraan shared his fitness mantra."Train early and start your day strong !! #5amworkout," he wrote.

Emraan`s image left his fans in awe of his toned physique."Hottest," a social media user commented."Killer look," another one wrote. Here is the post shared by the actor:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Emraan was last seen in the horror film `Dybbuk` alongside actor Nikita Dutta, which was streamed on Amazon Prime Video. He will be next seen in a family entertainer film `Selfiee` alongside Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. Helmed by Raj Mehta has helmed the film.

Apart from that, it has been speculated that the `Jannat 2` actor is going to portray a negative character opposite Salman Khan in Yash Raj Film`s `Tiger 3`. The official announcement from the makers is still awaited.