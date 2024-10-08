Advertisement
ACTOR EMRAAN HASHMI

Emraan Hashmi Gets Injured On Goodachari 2 Sets In Hyderabad

Actor Emraan Hashmi sustained a deep cut on his neck while filming an action scene for 'Goodachari 2' in Hyderabad.

|Last Updated: Oct 08, 2024, 12:59 PM IST|Source: ANI
Emraan Hashmi Gets Injured On Goodachari 2 Sets In Hyderabad (Image: @therealemraan/Instagram)

Hyderabad: Actor Emraan Hashmi got injured while performing an action scene for his upcoming film 'Goodachari 2' in Hyderabad.

Emraan, who got a deep cut on his neck, is expected to return to Mumbai on early Tuesday, Sunny Khanna, a business associate shared.

Speaking of 'Goodachari 2', the film also stars Adivi Sesh.

In February 2024, Emraan treated fans with the announcement poster and captioned it, "The biggest spy franchise gets a blockbuster addition. Boarding mission #G2. Shoot in progress."

Sharing his excitement, Emraan Hashmi earlier in a press note said, "Joining the cast of G2 is truly exciting. The script is compelling, and I look forward to being part of this spy thriller."

Adivi Sesh said, "I am thrilled to have Emraan Hashmi on board for G2. His presence will undoubtedly bring a new dimension to the film."

Producer T.G Vishwa Prasad stated, "Emraan Hashmi joining G2 raises the stakes for the film. His talent aligns perfectly with the vision we have for this project. Fans can expect a cinematic spectacle like never before."

"His stature and acting prowess will completely justify the weight of the character. The most awaited spy franchise gets more exciting with his addition to the team," said Producer Abhishek Agarwal.

'G2' is the sequel to Adivi Sesh's blockbuster hit Telugu film 'Goodachari' which also starred Shobhita Dhulipala and Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles.

