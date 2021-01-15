Emraan Hashmi is back to the 'magical dark rooms called theatres'

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mumbai: Actor Emraan Hashmi is back to the theatres amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The actor shared an Instagram photograph on Friday where he can be seen watching a film in a theatre.

Emraan Hashmi also offered an explanation behind why he is not wearing a mask inside the theatre.

"Back to those magical dark rooms called theatres (for those of you itching to ask why some of us aren't wearing masks, it's called a social bubble, look it up) #backtothetheatres," the actor informed on Instagram.

Emraan recently expressed on social media that he wants to go back to a "curfew free, mask free world."

Emraan is currently shooting in the city for "Ezra", a supernatural horror film directed by Jay Krishnan.

The actor will next be seen in the suspense drama "Chehre" alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The Rumy Jafry directorial also features Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Krystle Dsouza, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor.

 

