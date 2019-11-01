Emraan Hashmi: OTT a platform for huge creative satisfaction

Mumbai: Actor Emraan Hashmi, who recently made his web debut with the Netflix show "Bard Of Blood", is all praise for the exciting and upcoming medium.

"Trying a new platform together was extremely exciting for me. As an actor, it is rewarding to walk the road less travelled. It has its challenges, but the creative satisfaction is huge. A big thanks to all the viewers around the world for loving 'Bard Of Blood'. Being embraced by the digital audience makes me even more relevant and contemporary, and that's very encouraging," Emraan said.

Based on Bilal Siddiqui's book of the same name, "The Bard Of Blood" is set against the backdrop of the Indian subcontinent. The multi-lingual series tells the story of an expelled spy Kabir Anand (essayed by Emraan Hashmi), who is recalled from his new life as a professor to save Indian spies captured by the Taliban.

Produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, the show, directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, also features Shobhita Dhulipala, Kirti Kulhari and Viineet Kumar.

Emraan will next be seen in "Chehre" along with Amitabh Bachchan.