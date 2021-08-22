Emraan Hashmi reacts to ‘media trial’ of Chehre co-star Rhea Chakraborty, says ‘You almost destroyed a family's life’

New Delhi: Actress Rhea Chakraborty has been under constant media scrutiny after the unfortunate death of her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput last year. The actress who is now slowly making public appearances will next be seen in Rumy Jaffery’s ‘Chehre’ which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Krystle D’Souza and herself among others.

Rhea was last year accused by Sushant Singh Rajput’s family of abetment to suicide and misappropriation of late actor’s funds. The actress also spent about a month in jail on a drug-related charge last year, which was related to Sushant’s death. The matter is sub-judice but Rhea has been a victim of a severe witch hunt by the media and the late actor’s fan.

Talking about the same, Emraan Hashmi has called it ‘completely uncalled for and very unfair’.

“It was so blown out of proportion. This media trial that was conducted was, according to me, so lame. You almost destroyed a family's life and for what? Because of some conjecture and some assumptions on something that had happened. Why don't you keep that aside and do what is called - actual reporting,” said the actor in an interview with Bollywood Hungama.

He further added, “So why does a portion of the media jump in and put down a guilty verdict on someone? I think that is completely uncalled for and very unfair. I think throughout the entire thing, my heart went out for her and her family. I couldn't have imagined what they have gone through."

Earlier, Chehe director Rumy Jaffery also spoke in Rhea’s defense. The suspense thriller is all set to release in theatres on August 27.