KARTIK AARYAN

End of fued? Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar spotted chatting, sharing same table, video goes viral

Actor Kartik Aaryan and filmmaker Karan Johar were spotted sitting together at an event in Mumbai. The video has left their fans thrilled.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 08:17 AM IST

NEW DELHI: Speculations of a rift between Kartik Aaryan and filmmaker Karan Johar have been on ever since the actor walked out of Dharma Productions' 'Dostana 2' with the makers announcing that they will be recasting their upcoming film. 'Dostana 2' was announced in 2019. In 2021, reports began circulating that Kartik Aryan and Karan Johar have had a fallout, leading to the former's exit from the project. Rumours also surfaced that Kartik, who was to star opposite Janhvi Kapoor in the film, apparently had developed some issues with her, due to their reported break-up, and it all culminated into a big fight on the sets. 

Though neither of the two acknowledged a fight ever, rumours claimed otherwise.

However, it looks like Kartik and Karan Johar recently bonded well when they met at an event, held in Mumbai. The two were seen engaging in a conversation and sharing a laugh before they walked on the stage to dance together. Actor Varun Dhawan was seen cracking a joke and pulling Kartik on stage, the latter was seen embarrassingly facing the situation. He is seen joining Varun, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anil Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sidharth Malhotra as they shake a leg to a 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' song. They are then joined by KJo, the film's producer. 

At the same event, Kartik was seen greeting Sara Ali Khan, whom he was rumoured to be dating during 'Love Aaj Kal'. However, the two broke up immediately after the film was declared a Box Office dud. Kartik and Sara were seen jointly posing for the photographers. 

Meanwhile, Kartik is currently riding high on the success of his horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. The horror-comedy also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. 

Kartik has 'Freddy', 'Shehzada', and Sajid Nadiadwala’s next production venture under his belt.

On the other hand, Karan Johar is also making his directorial comeback with 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', where his production 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' is set for release on June 24. 

 

