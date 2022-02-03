Endless hugs will still stay on: Genelia's romantic post for hubby Riteish Deshmukh on 10th anniversary!

New Delhi: Bollywood's most hip couple Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on Thursday (February 3). The cute couple took to Instagram to share mushy posts for each other which are absolute couple goals!

Genelia Deshmukh shared BTS moments from their first project 'Vedd' as Riteish as the director and her as the actress.

Along with the video, she wrote, "10years is definitely a milestone and knowing me, today would be just the 2 of us leaving town, celebrating, dancing, dining and endless hugs. But with tight schedules and work taking the better of us, I realise, what is the true meaning of celebrating- You directing for the first time and I get to be part of it, me acting after 10 years and you are part of it and together we put our sweat and blood and life into something we chose together and if this isn’t a celebration then what else is?."

She added, "We’ve been partners in love, partnering parents, business partners and Thank God for #Vedd where we get to be partners who help each other, build dreams and try and fulfill it together. I will celebrate you everyday and ya the endless hugs will still stay on - you definitely can’t escape that part. Happy Anniversary."

Take a look at her post:

Riteish also shared a post for her, sharing monochrome pictures of the couple on the beach.

Being the romantic that he is, he also shared a sweet note for Genelia. He wrote, "Being with you is the greatest blessing of my life. Sharing laughter, tears, joy, struggles, fears, happiness, we have walked these miles holding each other’s hands, a step at a time. With you by my side I feel I could do anything. Thank you for being you. Happy 10th Anniversary Baiko. I love you."

Check out his post:

Along with life partners, the two are business partners as well as they are the co-founders of the startup Imagine Meats which aims to provide plant-based meat products to people. Many celebs such as Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt have endorsed their products on social media.

On the personal front, the couple tied the knots on February 3, 2012, according to Marathi traditions in a Hindu wedding ceremony, which was followed by a Christian wedding in a church.

They are blessed with two kids - Riaan and Rahyl.