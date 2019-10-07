close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Adil Hussain

'English Vinglish' star Adil Hussain joins 'Star Trek: Discovery' cast

Hussain seems to be playing the role of a scientist who is helping in the fight against evil forces. Before sharing the first trailer on social media, makers launched it at the New York Comic-Con on Saturday.  

&#039;English Vinglish&#039; star Adil Hussain joins &#039;Star Trek: Discovery&#039; cast
Pic Courtesy: Instagram /Adil Hussain

New Delhi: Actor Adil Hussain, who worked in films like `Kabir Singh` and `Life of Pi`, has joined the star cast of American web series `Star Trek: Discovery`. 

The makers of the series shared the trailer on Twitter in which Adil is seen briefly role alongside actors Doug Jones, Sonequa Martin-Green, Anthony Rapp, David Ajala, Wilson Cruz, and Michelle Yeoh."#StarTrekDiscovery takes fans 930 years into the future at #NYCC #StarTrekNYCC," read the video`s caption.

The one-minute-ten-second trailer of series based in a fictional world takes the audience 930 years into the future. Going by the clip, Hussain seems to be playing the role of a scientist who is helping in the fight against evil forces. Before sharing the first trailer on social media, makers launched it at the New York Comic-Con on Saturday.

The third season of `Star Trek` is slated to premiere next year. 

Tags:
Adil HussainStar Trek seriesKabir SinghLife of Pi
Next
Story

Salford University honours Asha Bhosle with a doctorate degree

Must Watch

PT4M27S

Breaking News: India gets details of Swiss account holders