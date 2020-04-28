हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshay Kumar

Entertainment news: Akshay Kumar donates Rs 2 crore to Mumbai Police Foundation to fight coronavirus

Akshay has previously donated Rs 25 crore to the PM-Cares Fund.

Entertainment news: Akshay Kumar donates Rs 2 crore to Mumbai Police Foundation to fight coronavirus

Mumbai: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has donated Rs 2 crore to Mumbai Police Foundation as the country fights coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, Mumbai Police Commissioner, Param Bir Singh, took to his official Twitter handle to thank Akshay for his contribution.

"Mumbai Police thanks @akshaykumar for contributing Rs 2 Crore to the Mumbai Police Foundation. Your contribution will go a long way in safeguarding the lives of those who are committed to safeguarding the city - the men and women of Mumbai Police," the post read.

In response to the tweet, the 52-year-old actor paid tributes to head constables Chandrakant Pendurkar and Sandip Surve, who died of complications due to COVID-19, and urged his fans to donate to the foundation.

"I salute @MumbaiPolice head constables Chandrakant Pendurkar & Sandip Surve, who laid their lives fighting Corona. I have done my duty, I hope you will too. Let's not forget we are safe and alive because of them," he wrote.

Akshay has previously donated Rs 25 crore to the PM-Cares Fund.

