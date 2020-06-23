Entertainment news: Akshay Kumar lauds Delhi Police officer's rendition of 'Teri Mitti'

New Delhi: Actor Akshay Kumar on Tuesday lauded the Delhi Police official Rajat Rathor who became an Internet sensation after he put out a video of him singing `Teri Mitti` from Akshay Kumar`s `Kesari.`

While the original song was sung by B Praak, cop Rathor had recently uploaded the video of himself singing the soulful patriotic number on Twitter with the clip receiving a lot of love from Twitterati in a short span.

Kumar took to Twitter to share a video of himself lauding the `cop that sings.`"Hi Rajat, this is Akshay, yaar you sing so good. I was delighted to hear your rendition of Teri Mitti. Also, the song itself is so beautiful that it causes one to shed a few tears, and then your voice has such pain," Kumar said.

Teri Mitti is a song which always gives me goosebumps, no matter how many times I hear it, this time was no different Thank you Rajat ji for sharing. #CopThatSings :) https://t.co/JTmy6qiSjs pic.twitter.com/FymUgo7u4U — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 23, 2020

"I can see that you are a uniformed man. Lots of good wishes for the work that you are doing. Keep doing good and keep up the talent. Well done," he added. The `Mission Mangal` actor ended the video by clapping for the police official.

