हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akshay Kumar

Entertainment News: Akshay Kumar promotes brand via digital press conference, unveils new logo

In a first, the actor launched the revamped logo digitally via e-press conference following the Government’s norms of social distancing.

Entertainment News: Akshay Kumar promotes brand via digital press conference, unveils new logo

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar who is an ambassador of one of India’s leading brands in the hosiery segment, unveiled it’s new identity with a fresh vision today.  In a first, the actor launched the revamped logo digitally via e-press conference following the Government’s norms of social distancing.

Talking about the current situation the country is in, Akshay said, “ I have been doing meetings and script narrations through video calls, catching up on films and new shows and spending time with my family. I feel we are lucky to be privileged to stay safe at home and be with our families. But, this is only possible because of our frontline warriors. I would like to sincerely thank them. It’s because of them that we are alive.”

When quizzed about when does he plans to resume shooting, the actor responded, "Even I want to know (laughs). I am sure not only me but everyone is eager to get back to work. Once the lockdown is lifted all of us should start working for ourselves, our families and our economy. Till then, it's all about spending time with your loved ones."

 

Tags:
Akshay KumarAkshay Kumar adsTVCPress Conferencelockdown
Next
Story

Tom Hanks donates more plasma for medical research of coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine
  • 1,58,333Confirmed
  • 4,531Deaths

Full coverage

  • 53,71,147Confirmed
  • 3,54,920Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M36S

Corona Top 20: Watch top 20 news stories related to Coronavirus