हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

Entertainment news: Amid coronavirus scare, Salman Khan urges netizens to greet with namaste, salaam

Flaunting his perfectly chiselled body, Salman Khan shared a picture of himself sitting on a pull-down machine with folded hands as a mark of Indian tradition `namaste`.

Entertainment news: Amid coronavirus scare, Salman Khan urges netizens to greet with namaste, salaam
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@beingsalmankhan

New Delhi: Urging netizens to adopt traditional salutation styles like `namaste` and `salaam` to greet everyone in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, megastar Salman Khan on Thursday shared a picture from his workout session.

Flaunting his perfectly chiselled body, the `Sultan` actor shared a picture of himself sitting on a pull-down machine with folded hands as a mark of Indian tradition `namaste`.

"Namashkaar ... hamari sabhyata mein namaste aur salaam hai! Jab #coronavirus Khatam ho jaye tab Haath milao aur gale lago...." he captioned the picture.

Khan recently touched the mark of 30 million followers on Instagram on Saturday and shared a short video on the platform thanking his fans for it.

In the video, he first thanked fans with folded hands and then a salute.

Tags:
Salman Khancoronoviruscoronovirus scare
Next
Story

Alia Bhatt's phone wallpaper is of a pic of her with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor - See here

Must Watch

PT4M2S

Coronavirus impact on Global Economy, Electronic-Medicines costlier soon