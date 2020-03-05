Entertainment news: Amid coronavirus scare, Salman Khan urges netizens to greet with namaste, salaam

New Delhi: Urging netizens to adopt traditional salutation styles like `namaste` and `salaam` to greet everyone in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, megastar Salman Khan on Thursday shared a picture from his workout session.

Flaunting his perfectly chiselled body, the `Sultan` actor shared a picture of himself sitting on a pull-down machine with folded hands as a mark of Indian tradition `namaste`.

"Namashkaar ... hamari sabhyata mein namaste aur salaam hai! Jab #coronavirus Khatam ho jaye tab Haath milao aur gale lago...." he captioned the picture.

Khan recently touched the mark of 30 million followers on Instagram on Saturday and shared a short video on the platform thanking his fans for it.

In the video, he first thanked fans with folded hands and then a salute.