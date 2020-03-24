Entertainment News: 'Amore Italy', says Kareena Kapoor in a pic with 'love' Saif Ali Khan in times of coronavirus COVID-19

New Delhi: Amid the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, people all across the globe are being advised to stay home and stay safe. Maintaining social distancing has become the norm of the day to ensure that COVID-19 doesn't spread any further. Our celebs too are home and doing their bit to create awareness about the novel virus.

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture with the love of her life, hubby Saif Ali Khan from vacay to Rome. Italy has been most hit by the deadly coronavirus outbreak. The number of deaths in Italy has surpassed that of China by a large number.

In this hour of need, Bebo sent some love to Italy and showed solidarity. Her photo caption reads, Amore Italy My love and I are praying for you all

Over 6000 people have lost their lives as of now in Italy and the number is rapidly increasing. Globally, this pandemic flu has claimed over 16,000 deaths reportedly.

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.