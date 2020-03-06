हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Anushka Sharma

Entertainment News: Anushka Sharma shows off her sassy side in a photoshoot and we are loving it!

An avid social media user, Anushka Sharma showed off her sassy side in a photoshoot BTS (behind-the-scenes) video. 

Entertainment News: Anushka Sharma shows off her sassy side in a photoshoot and we are loving it!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress turned producer, Anushka Sharma graduated into movies from her early modelling days. Therefore, be it walking on the ramp with elan or posing for stunning shoots—Anushka is a perfectionist in every sense of the word.

An avid social media user, Anushka Sharma showed off her sassy side in a photoshoot BTS (behind-the-scenes) video. She posted a few pictures and video on Instagram. Watch it here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Reel time sass

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

: #TarunVishwa

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

She is looking like a vision in white and absolutely ravishing. We love the way, she is posing in the photoshoot.

On the work front, the actress has been away from the big screens for more than a year. She was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero', starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif respectively.

Her fans are eagerly waiting to see her on the 70mm screens next. We are waiting for the official announcement.

 

 

 

 

